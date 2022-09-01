Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $265.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.26), with a volume of 54687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.32).

Headlam Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £224.73 million and a PE ratio of 1,173.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 340.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon King bought 10,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £29,850.80 ($36,069.12).

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

