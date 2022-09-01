Head-To-Head Review: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 30.01% 33.69% 16.06% Zillow Group -5.19% -8.08% -4.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

DLocal has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DLocal and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million 30.06 $77.88 million $0.32 77.72 Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.01 -$527.78 million ($2.23) -15.00

DLocal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DLocal and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 2 5 0 2.71 Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

DLocal currently has a consensus target price of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 55.67%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.19%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than DLocal.

Summary

DLocal beats Zillow Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

