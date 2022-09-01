Head to Head Contrast: Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) versus Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Seagen and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagen 0 3 9 0 2.75 Immunovant 0 1 3 0 2.75

Seagen currently has a consensus price target of $179.79, suggesting a potential upside of 16.52%. Immunovant has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 107.12%. Given Immunovant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Seagen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

88.2% of Seagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Seagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Seagen has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seagen and Immunovant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagen $1.57 billion 18.07 -$674.47 million ($4.03) -38.29 Immunovant N/A N/A -$156.73 million ($1.47) -3.50

Immunovant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seagen. Seagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunovant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seagen and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagen -41.61% -24.33% -19.80% Immunovant N/A -34.22% -31.98%

About Seagen

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It also develops TIVDAK for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; Ladiratuzumab Vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; Disitamab Vedotin, a novel HER2-targeted ADC; and SEA-CD40, SEA-TGT, SEA-BCMA, and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; Merck; and RemeGen, Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

