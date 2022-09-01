Head-To-Head Analysis: Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) versus Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Universal Technical Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $335.08 million 0.69 $14.58 million $0.55 12.47

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute 8.64% 31.52% 8.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Golden Sun Education Group and Universal Technical Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Technical Institute 0 0 4 0 3.00

Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 72.01%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Golden Sun Education Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. In addition, the company provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 12 campuses. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

