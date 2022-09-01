HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
HCI Group Stock Performance
HCI opened at $47.79 on Thursday. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88.
HCI Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently -96.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of HCI Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in HCI Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in HCI Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
HCI Group Company Profile
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
