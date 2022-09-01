HC Wainwright Raises Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target to $22.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.41. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

