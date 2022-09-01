HC Wainwright Cuts Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Price Target to $1.00

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

Timber Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Timber Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 871,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.36% of Timber Pharmaceuticals worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

