Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,816. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hasbro by 32.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hasbro by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

