Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,816. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hasbro by 32.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hasbro by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.