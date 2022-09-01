Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,627,200 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 2,905,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,020.9 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of HRGLF opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $22.03.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.