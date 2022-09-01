Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GKP opened at GBX 247 ($2.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.59. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 321 ($3.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £534.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 237.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 243.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

