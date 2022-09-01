Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

GIF traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2.24 ($0.03). 29,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.13. The company has a market cap of £920,752.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. Gulf Investment Fund has a one year low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2.36 ($0.03).

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

About Gulf Investment Fund

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.