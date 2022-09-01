GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

GrowGeneration Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,089. The firm has a market cap of $288.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.94. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 20,722 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 388,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $10,676,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

