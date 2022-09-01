Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROMW) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Price Performance

GROMW stock remained flat at $0.11 on Wednesday. Grom Social Enterprises has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12.

