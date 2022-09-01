Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0553 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $91,893.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

