Grimm (GRIMM) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $15,976.91 and approximately $33.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058124 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Grimm Coin Trading
