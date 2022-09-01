Grimm (GRIMM) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $15,976.91 and approximately $33.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grimm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

