Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.10 EPS.

Greif Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,163,704.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,285,933 shares in the company, valued at $158,163,704.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Greif by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Greif by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.