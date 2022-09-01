GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 232000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$10.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at GreenSpace Brands

In related news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 3,128,840 shares of GreenSpace Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$62,576.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,455,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$969,117.36.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

