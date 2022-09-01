GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.89

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPVGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 19688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$5.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

