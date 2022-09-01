GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 207,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GP shares. B. Riley cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 118,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,682. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.53.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 95.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. As a group, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 307.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.