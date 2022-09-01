Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.85

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.85 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.03), with a volume of 1197666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.05 ($1.03).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on GNC shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The company has a market cap of £447.05 million and a PE ratio of 1,686.00.
Greencore Group Company Profile
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
