Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Short Interest Update

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Green Hygienics Stock Performance

GRYN stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Green Hygienics has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Green Hygienics Company Profile

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for the purpose of extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

