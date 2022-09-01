Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Update

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GLDD stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 270,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,666. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $632.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

