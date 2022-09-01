Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.02

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and traded as low as $9.04. Great Ajax shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 52,398 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJX. B. Riley dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point raised Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Great Ajax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $203.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Ajax

In other Great Ajax news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $19,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,722,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

