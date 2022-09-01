Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.55

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as high as C$1.85. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 895,753 shares trading hands.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$641.84 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$262.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.