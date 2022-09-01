Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Trading Up 12.8%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.33). Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.18).

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £405.31 million and a P/E ratio of 289.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.39.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

