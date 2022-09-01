Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Graco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Graco by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,488. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,081. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

