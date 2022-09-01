Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10.

