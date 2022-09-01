Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 36,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,854,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.54%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,972 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.