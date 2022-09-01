Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.55

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.55 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 2104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 39.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 43.5% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 390,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 118,324 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Featured Articles

