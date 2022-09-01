Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Update

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

