Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 39,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $339,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 17.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 531,126 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.7 %

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

GFI stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 5,636,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,635,327. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.