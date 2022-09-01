Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207,721 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Gold Fields worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.7 %

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

