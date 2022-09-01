Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Down 6.8% in August

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

GOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 175,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 545,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

