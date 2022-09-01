Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.41. 1,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,623 shares during the last quarter.

