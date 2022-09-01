Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.79. 411 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.