Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,382 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.95.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.52.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
