Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,382 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.95.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Blue Group stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 131,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Blue Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

