GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 14.4%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $51.24. 23,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,588,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

GitLab Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

