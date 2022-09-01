Gitcoin (GTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.72 Million

Gitcoin (GTC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.72 million and $7.80 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00010748 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033044 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021861 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

