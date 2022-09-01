Gillson Capital LP Takes $7.35 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 233,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,350,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.12% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.69. 33,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

