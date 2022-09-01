Gillson Capital LP Takes $14.43 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 126,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,434,000. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 1.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

