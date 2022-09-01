Gillson Capital LP Sells 66,256 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gillson Capital LP cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,256 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.19. 10,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

