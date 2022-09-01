Gillson Capital LP Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,856,000. Principal Financial Group accounts for 1.5% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Principal Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,611. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

