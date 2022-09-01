Gillson Capital LP Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 814,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,572,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 947,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,401,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

