Gillson Capital LP Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gillson Capital LP trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,282,000 after purchasing an additional 474,391 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,159 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,584. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

