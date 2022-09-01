Gillson Capital LP Has $3.63 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Gillson Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,887 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 741,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,215,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 21,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,369,014 shares in the company, valued at $23,246,196.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 192,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,030 and sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.