Gillson Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,215 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for about 1.3% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Comerica worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

