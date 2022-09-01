Gillson Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,514 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group makes up 1.9% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $23,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on RE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE:RE traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $270.20. 5,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.56 and its 200-day moving average is $280.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

