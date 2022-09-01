Gillson Capital LP Acquires Shares of 110,153 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 110,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.75%.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
