GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 74,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,264,065 shares.The stock last traded at $28.48 and had previously closed at $28.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
GFL Environmental Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,594,000 after buying an additional 2,730,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,341 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
