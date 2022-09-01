GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 74,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,264,065 shares.The stock last traded at $28.48 and had previously closed at $28.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,594,000 after buying an additional 2,730,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,341 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

