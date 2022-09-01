Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 55,693 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,693 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 85,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $176.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

